ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in godown fire at Kirti Nagar

Published - November 04, 2024 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Charred remains of the factory that caught fire on Sunday.

Two people died of suffocation after a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar early on Sunday, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims — a labourer and a rickshaw-puller — were sleeping in a room on the godown’s terrace, where the fire started, they said.

An official said the Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the incident at 4.25 am on Sunday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and two people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

During police probe, a room on the terrace was found locked from inside. A police team broke open the door and found two people inside. They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors, an officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prima facie, the cause of their death is believed to be suffocation, he added. A forensics team has been called in to ascertain the cause of the fire and legal action will be initiated as per their findings, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US