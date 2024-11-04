Two die in godown fire at Kirti Nagar

Two people died of suffocation after a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar early on Sunday, the police said.

The victims — a labourer and a rickshaw-puller — were sleeping in a room on the godown’s terrace, where the fire started, they said.

An official said the Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the incident at 4.25 am on Sunday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and two people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

During police probe, a room on the terrace was found locked from inside. A police team broke open the door and found two people inside. They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors, an officer said.

Prima facie, the cause of their death is believed to be suffocation, he added. A forensics team has been called in to ascertain the cause of the fire and legal action will be initiated as per their findings, he said.

