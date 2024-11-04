GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two die in godown fire at Kirti Nagar

Published - November 04, 2024 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Charred remains of the factory that caught fire on Sunday.

Charred remains of the factory that caught fire on Sunday.

Two people died of suffocation after a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar early on Sunday, the police said.

The victims — a labourer and a rickshaw-puller — were sleeping in a room on the godown’s terrace, where the fire started, they said.

An official said the Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the incident at 4.25 am on Sunday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and two people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

During police probe, a room on the terrace was found locked from inside. A police team broke open the door and found two people inside. They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors, an officer said.

Prima facie, the cause of their death is believed to be suffocation, he added. A forensics team has been called in to ascertain the cause of the fire and legal action will be initiated as per their findings, he said.

Published - November 04, 2024 12:59 am IST

Related Topics

fire / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.