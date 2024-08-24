Two die in central Delhi after heavy showers

Two deaths, including that of a 15-year-old boy, were reported from central Delhi after the city received heavy rain on Friday.

While Sourabh, 15, drowned in a pool of rainwater by the roadside in Chanakyapuri, Seema, 40, got electrocuted in the lane outside her house in Ranjeet Nagar.

The weather observatory in the Ridge area, which is close to Chanakyapuri, recorded 37.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Friday. However, the Safdarjung observatory, considered Delhi’s base weather station, did not receive any rain in this period.

The death in Chanakyapuri prompted a political slugfest. While the BJP and the Congress blamed the Delhi government for persistent waterlogging and crumbling civic infrastructure, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the death “occurred in the area under the management of the Central government” and asked the BJP to stop indulging in “blame-game”.

‘Stuck under a car’

A senior officer said Sourabh, a resident of Vivekananda Camp, was playing with his friends when he slipped into the pool of rainwater by the roadside.

The officer said they suspect that the boy drowned as he got stuck under a car parked near the pool of stagnant water.

“Sourabh’s friends informed his family members. They reached the spot immediately, pulled the boy out of the water, and rushed him to a hospital. However, the hospital declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said.

He added that the body had been sent for a post-mortem and that further investigation is under way.

In the second rain-related death from the area, Seema was walking through a narrow waterlogged stretch towards her home when she came in contact with water through which current from electrical wires was passing.

She was rushed to RML Hospital, which declared her dead on arrival, said an officer.

The officer added that immediately after finding out about the incident, they informed the local discom, which switched off power in the area.

Another such incident was reported from north-west Delhi’s Kirari, where a man named Sanjay, 40, died a day earlier after he stepped into rainwater, which had entered his house and come in contact with an electrical circuit. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is being conducted, said the police.

War of words

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva attacked the AAP government over the issue of waterlogging and said that the people of the city were suffering again due to the government’s negligence.

“In the upcoming Assembly election, the Kejriwal government’s failure to address the waterlogging problem and provide clean drinking water to people will be the big issues,” he said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also took on the government.

He said AAP’s senior leaders and Ministers have focused on “salvaging the tarnished image” of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while the city residents have been suffering due to the crumbling civic infrastructure.

Responding to the allegations, AAP said the government is treating the death in Chanakyapuri “with the utmost urgency” and that it will ensure that the guilty are identified and punished strictly in accordance with the law.

“The safety and well-being of all citizens is our top priority. We urge the BJP to stop engaging in blame-game politics and take action in the unfortunate drowning of the 15-year-old child’s death that has occurred in the area under the management of the Central government. The Delhi government will assist in any manner required,” read its statement.

