Two die, four injured as fire breaks out in Delhi’s Bholanath Nagar

Two people died and four were injured after a fire broke out at a house in Bholanath Nagar, Delhi on Friday (October 18, 2024), a senior official said. "All the injured and deceased persons are members of the same family. The deceased seems to have died due to asphyxia. The FSL team has been called to the spot," said DCP Shahdara.

"On October 18 at 5.50 am information regarding fire in house number 197, gali number 11, Bholanath Nagar Delhi was received. Police team and fire brigade reached the spot immediately and found that there was fire in the third-floor flat of the building. The house belongs to Manish Gupta s/o Kailash Gupta," as per an official press release.

The following injured were immediately moved to GTB Hospital: Kailash Gupta (72), Bhagwati Gupta (70), Manish Gupta (45) and Parth Gupta (19), the release stated. "The Fire Brigade doused the fire. On checking inside the flat, body of following persons were recovered: Shilpi Gupta age 42 years and Pranav Gupta age 16 years," as per the release. All the injured and deceased persons are members of the same family. The deceased seems to have died due to asphyxia. A total of six fire tenders reached the spot. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to the spot, the release stated. Further information is awaited.