GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two die, four injured as fire breaks out in Delhi’s Bholanath Nagar

All the injured and deceased persons are members of the same family. The deceased seems to have died due to asphyxia.

Published - October 18, 2024 11:54 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Two people died and four were injured after a fire broke out at a house in Bholanath Nagar, Delhi on Friday (October 18, 2024), a senior official said. "All the injured and deceased persons are members of the same family. The deceased seems to have died due to asphyxia. The FSL team has been called to the spot," said DCP Shahdara.

"On October 18 at 5.50 am information regarding fire in house number 197, gali number 11, Bholanath Nagar Delhi was received. Police team and fire brigade reached the spot immediately and found that there was fire in the third-floor flat of the building. The house belongs to Manish Gupta s/o Kailash Gupta," as per an official press release.

The following injured were immediately moved to GTB Hospital: Kailash Gupta (72), Bhagwati Gupta (70), Manish Gupta (45) and Parth Gupta (19), the release stated. "The Fire Brigade doused the fire. On checking inside the flat, body of following persons were recovered: Shilpi Gupta age 42 years and Pranav Gupta age 16 years," as per the release. All the injured and deceased persons are members of the same family. The deceased seems to have died due to asphyxia. A total of six fire tenders reached the spot. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to the spot, the release stated. Further information is awaited.

Published - October 18, 2024 11:54 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.