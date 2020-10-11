Two die after falling into septic tank

Two persons died when they entered a septic tank of a building in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur area on Saturday evening, the police said.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the deceased have been identified as Satish Chawla (60), the building owner, and a 40-year-old cleaner, Devender.

The police said that they received a call around 5 p.m. and were informed that three persons had fallen into a septic tank. When the police reached the spot, they were told that one Manoj had already been taken out and rushed to a hospital. “The fire brigade reached the spot and pulled out the other two from the tank and they were rushed to a private hospital where they were declared brought dead,” Mr. Meena said.

“On Saturday, Mr. Manoj, a contracter, arrived with Devender to clean the tank. Devender went inside and felt uneasy and collapsed. Mr. Manoj followed him and fell inside too. Mr. Chawla went inside to save the two but met the same fate,” Mr. Meena said.