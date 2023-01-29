Two die after car rams into scooter, five arrested

January 29, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST

A day after a car collided head-on with a scooter in Delhi’s Keshav Puram and drove on, killing one of the two riders, the police on Saturday said that the other rider, too, succumbed to his injuries. All five accused have been arrested.

The incident took place on Friday around 3 a.m. near Prerna Chowk in Kanhaiya Nagar, the police said, adding that the accused were under the influence of alcohol. “The driver of the offending vehicle instead of stopping the car, accelerated towards Inderlok while attempting to flee,” an officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Kailash Bhatnagar, 41, and Sumit Kheri, police said, adding that the duo were returning home after watching a movie..