Two die after car catches fire in Mundka

Two men died after their car rammed a metro pillar in outer Delhi’s Mundka and caught fire, the police said on Monday.

Monu (28) and Hariom (24), both from Rohtak, were coming from Bahadurgarh when the accident happened on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. They are suspected to be smuggling liquor at that time.

Delhi Fire Service officials said they received a call at 12.16 a.m. after which two fire tenders were sent to the spot. “We managed to rescue the two victims from inside the car. The fire was doused by 3.20 a.m.,” a senior fire official said. The injured were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, said DCP (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla. Burnt cartons of various brands of illicit liquor were found in the car, the officer said. A case has been registered, the police said, adding they are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. It is being ascertained if the victims were under the influence of alcohol at that time, the police added.

In March, a woman and her two daughters died after their car caught fire near Akshardham flyover.