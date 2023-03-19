Two delivery executives assaulted by customer over loose change in Delhi; FIR registered

March 19, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

Two delivery executives of an online grocery firm were allegedly assaulted over loose change when they went to deliver an order to a house in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Friday, the police said on Saturday

The victims, identified as Aman and Gurpal Singh, are employees of Blinkit.

Mr. Singh alleged that he went to Tarun Suri’s house to deliver an order costing ₹1,655. Mr. Suri misbehaved with them over not having loose change. Later, three to four people assaulted the delivery executives, DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The police registered a case under IPC sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intension). An investigation was taken up, the police said.

An officer said the sequence of events will be ascertained and inquiry is under way. “The accused have also levelled allegations against the delivery executives of misbehaving with a female member present in the house,” a senior police officer said.

“We have issued necessary support and cooperation to the authorities to aid their investigation. The safety and well-being of our delivery partners is of utmost importance to us. We have taken immediate action to provide healthcare support and loss of pay for the affected delivery partners to ensure they have all they need to prioritise their recovery,” a Blinkit spokesperson said.