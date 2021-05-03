Delhi

Two Delhi nurses arrested for black marketing Remdesivir

Delhi police arrested two nurses of the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital for alleged black marketeering of Remdesivir injections, said a senior police officer on Monday.

Police said that they received a tip-off that a person would come near Punjabi Bagh Flyover in West Delhi for selling Remdesivir injection. A trap was laid and a man, identified as Domathoti Yashwanth, was held with two Remdesivir injections.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he is working as staff nurse in the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh. He said that he along with Deepak, who is also working with him in the same hospital, took the injections of dead patients in the hospital and sold them for ₹30,000-40,000.

“Bases on his disclosure, we held Deepak from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital and recovered three Remdesivir injection from his possession,” added the officer.

