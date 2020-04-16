Two deaths, 17 new COVID-19 cases

Two deaths and 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,578 and the toll to 32, according to a daily bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The Delhi government also added one more area to its list of containment zones, taking the total to 56. A containment zone has a stricter form of lockdown and entry and exit of people are not allowed in these areas.

Out of the total 1,578 cases reported so far, 40 people have been discharged and 1,505 are still in hospitals. A total of 16,605 samples have been tested for the virus in the city. Also, 2,517 people are in quarantine facilities and 11,987 people are under home quarantine.

“An order has been issued to all registered nursing homes and private hospitals that they shall not refuse treatment to the injured or serious patients brought to them for any reason,” an official statement said.

The government also said that house-to-house surveillance is being carried out in containment zones.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of RML Hospital, where two female doctors have tested positive for COVID-19, said that the hospital was yet to ascertain how the two doctors were infected.

The Delhi government has also appointed 10 bureaucrats as nodal officers for coordination with resident commissioners of States to address the concerns of migrants in the city amid the ongoing lockdown.