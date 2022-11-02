Two dead in slipper manufacturing unit in Narela, building owner on the run

Samridhi Tewari New Delhi:
November 02, 2022 01:12 IST

Delhi Fire Service personnel seen dousing the fire at the manufacturing unit at Narela in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Two people died while 18 were injured in a fire that broke out in a slipper manufacturing factory in Outer Delhi on Tuesday, a senior police officer said, adding that the owner of the factory was absconding.

The deceased were identified as Akhil, 20, and Sonu Thakur, 24. The injured have been admitted to Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals, DCP (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

‘Heard a blast’

Vinod, 30, one of the injured workers, said he heard a blast in the building on Tuesday morning. “Soon smoke engulfed the entire floor. There was barely any space for us to move. Everything suddenly turned pitch black. I thought I won’t be able to make it,” he said.

He was trapped on the second floor of the three-storey building. He escaped by climbing down the stairs connected to the floor’s balcony.

He added that many workers like him rushed down the stairs and some even jumped out of the windows to save their lives. Vinod is currently admitted at RML Hospital.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the incident was received at 9.35 a.m. and ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A senior DFS official said an inquiry is being conducted on whether the explosion took place due to a chemical leak.

Severe injuries

“We’re being told that he will remain hospitalised for some time, we don’t know what lies ahead of us,” said Anoop, brother of Atul, 21, who sustained severe injuries and is currently being treated at Safdarjung Hospital.

Vinod said work at the slipper factory starts around 9 a.m. and goes on till 8 p.m. and the workers are paid ₹12,000 for the 11 hours of work.

“Most of the workers are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We know those who were injured and have informed their families,” he said.

An FIR under IPC sections pertaining to culpable homicide and negligent conduct has been registered, an officer said.

