Two dead in compressor tank blast inside illegally-run factory in Gokalpuri

July 02, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

Two men died on Saturday after an air compressor tank exploded at a plastic-moulding factory being run illegally in a house in north-east Delhi’s Gokalpuri, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said a PCR call about the blast was received around 3.30 p.m. On reaching the spot, a team found out that one man died instantly and another succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to GTB Hospital with two other men, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Bablu, 38, a resident of Rohini and a compressor mechanic, and Ram Karan, 60, a resident of Khajuri Khas who works as a driver.

“The blast took place in an air compressor tank used in the plastic moulding machine. The factory was being operated in a rented accommodation of around 150 square yards,” the DCP said.

“Naresh, the owner of the property, had rented the premises to one Yadav, who was running the factory. Efforts are under way to trace them. Their mobile phones were found switched off,” he said, adding that a case under IPC Sections 287 and 304A has been registered.

