Two dead in accident

An autorickshaw driver and a passenger were killed and another sustained injuries after an SUV collided with the three-wheeler on Sunday, the police said.

The accused driver, Surender Sahlot, has been arrested. Additional DCP (South) Parvinder Singh said the deceased have been identified as an autorickshaw driver, Vinod Kumar, and Pankaj Kumar, a labourer. The injured has been identified as Arun Sahu, a contractor.

Information regarding an accident at Chirag Delhi flyover BRT road was received at 11 a.m., the police said. The injured were shifted to hospitals where Vinod was declared brought dead and Pankaj succumbed during treatment. Mr. Arun is undergoing treatment.

The sequence of events is being ascertained but it’s suspected that one of the vehicles was on the wrong side of the road at that time. Pankaj’s family said he and Mr. Arun were going to Okhla when the incident took place. A case has been registered.