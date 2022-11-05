Two-day DU window from today, vacant seats list out

First year students at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

After completion of the first two rounds of admission to undergraduate programmes, Delhi University on Friday released the list of vacant seats under Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase three.

The university also said a two-day window will be open with the provision of mid-entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the university, from 10:00 a.m. on Saturday to 4:59 p.m. on Monday.

“Through the provision of mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase I or could not complete Phase II will be able to participate in the third round of allocation,” Vikas Gupta, registrar, DU, said.

At the end of the first two rounds, 62,825 out of 70,000 seats available have been filled. The second round saw 3,806 fresh admissions and 9,626 students who had already been admitted used the upgrade option to get a seat of higher preference.