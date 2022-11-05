Two-day DU window from today, vacant seats list out

The window will be open with provision of mid-entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 05, 2022 01:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

First year students at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

After completion of the first two rounds of admission to undergraduate programmes, Delhi University on Friday released the list of vacant seats under Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase three.

The university also said a two-day window will be open with the provision of mid-entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the university, from 10:00 a.m. on Saturday to 4:59 p.m. on Monday.

“Through the provision of mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase I or could not complete Phase II will be able to participate in the third round of allocation,” Vikas Gupta, registrar, DU, said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the first two rounds, 62,825 out of 70,000 seats available have been filled. The second round saw 3,806 fresh admissions and 9,626 students who had already been admitted used the upgrade option to get a seat of higher preference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
education
university
College admission
students

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app