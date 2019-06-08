Two criminals held after shoot-out

Two members of Nasir gang, who carry a reward on their arrest, were nabbed after an exchange of fire in Mukhmelpur in the early hours of Friday, the police said.

DCP (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said that the accused are brothers and have been identified as Salman and Nazim. While Salman carried a reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest, Nazim had a bounty of ₹50,000. They are both residents of New Seelampur.

“The shoot-out took place in north-west Delhi’s Pusta Road in Mukhmelpur around 4 a.m. on Friday when they were coming on a bike. Around eight rounds were fired by the duo while the police fired six rounds in retaliation,” Mr. Kushwah said adding that Salman sustained a bullet injury in his right leg and was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital.

The police claimed that the two along with their associates killed one Hakimuddin in New Usmanpur on March 31. “They were also involved in the murder of one Sarfaraz in Krishna Nagar on April 5,” Mr. Kushwah said. Both murders were a result of gang rivalry, said the police.

Police claimed to have recovered two semi-automatic pistols, five live cartridges and one motorcycle, from their possession.