Two criminals caught after gunfight

Two notorious criminals wanted in over five dozen cases were arrested in separate instances after an exchange of fire, the police said on Wednesday. Both the criminals and a constable sustained bullet injuries, they said.

SP (City) Shlok Kumar said during a routine check around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Sahibabad police tried to intercept two-bike borne men on the Sikanderpur village road near the Hindon airport building. Instead of halting, the man riding pillion fired at the police, he said. In retaliatory firing, one of the bike-borne men sustained a bullet injury. He has been identified as Riyaz of Lakshmi Garden in Indirapuri. His accomplice managed to flee.

In the second incident, the police nabbed a criminal, Fazar, a native of Kaila Bhatta, after an exchange of fire on Wednesday evening.