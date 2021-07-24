Two criminals arrested in attempt to murder case

An accused was on parole due to COVID

A 25-year-old man — out on special parole due to COVID in June — and his accomplice have been arrested after a brief exchange of fire in north-east Delhi’s Brahmpuri, the police said on Friday.

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the accused have been identified as Arbaj and Shahwaj (25) — both residents of Zafrabad.

A firing incident took place in Seelampur on July 14 following which a case of attempt to murder was registered.

“The accused duo was identified. On Friday at 12.35 a.m., a police team raided a house in Nand Ram Mohalla in Brahmpuri in search of Arbaj and Shahwaj. The duo was found on the first floor of the house,” the officer said, adding that after seeing the policemen, they tried to flee the spot. A chase began.

The police said they conducted an intensive search operation in the area and later, zeroed in a house, which was locked from inside.

“The house owner was not opening even after repetative knocking. Later, the owner, who appeared scared, opened the gate and requested police to save his family as both the accused were hiding in his house,” the officer said.

The accused then fired three rounds at the police team.

The team also fired in self-defense and the accused received gunshot injuries on their legs, Mr. Sain said.

They were then shifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.