Two cricket coaches arrested for duping aspiring players

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two cricket coaches for allegedly duping aspiring young cricketers on the pretext of getting them selected for Ranji Trophy and other tournaments, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Dalal and Harish Jamal, they said.

A case of cheating was registered in March after BCCI’s regional integrity manager of its Anti-Corruption Unit, Anshuman Upadhyay, said that they had received complaints from Kanishk Gaur and Kishan Attri of Rohini and Shivam Sharma from Gurugram, the police said.

Mr. Kanishk told the police that he was approached by a cricket coach last year who duped him of ₹11 lakh. He said the coach had promised that he would get a chance to play in the Ranji Trophy team of Nagaland as a guest player. However, he said, he was allowed to play only for two matches of the under-19 category from another State as a local player after his birth certificate and other documents had been forged, a senior police officer said.

Mr. Shivam was duped of ₹4 lakh on the pretext of getting him a chance to play in the under-23 category, the officer added.

Investigations revealed that Dalal, a coach of Friends Cricket Academy in Delhi’s Pitampura, had taken money from Mr. Kanishk and given it to Mr. Jamal, a part-time coach at a Delhi school. Mr. Jamal also admitted to have duped several players.