Two COVID-19 patients discharged in the Capital

Two persons, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Delhi, have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, authorities said on Sunday.
So far, Delhi has seen seven positive cases, including a patient who died last week. Of these, two persons, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals, have been discharged following treatment, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 114 on Sunday.
Over 450 stranded Indians were flown back from Italy and Iran, the two worst affected countries after China, and quarantined.
The country reported its second COVID-19 casualty in Delhi on March 13. The death was caused due to co-morbidity, the authorities said, adding that the woman was admitted to RML Hospital.
