Two civil defence marshals held for robbery in Narela

NEW DELHI

08 June 2021 23:39 IST

Two Delhi Civil Defence (DCD) marshals were arrested for allegedly robbing a man of his phone in Narela, police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the accused — Gaurav (20) and Ayush (20) — are both residents of Narela.

The crime took place on Monday at 9.30 p.m. when complainant Vikas Kumar from Sonipat was returning home with his cousin. When they reached near MSP Mall, two men on a bike came to the spot and stopped near him.

Advertising

Advertising

They slapped him and snatched his phone.

On hearing commotion, patrolling officials rushed to the spot. The accused were nabbed.

They told police that they work as DCD marshals. The phone and the bike were recovered from their possession, Mr. Singh said, adding that further probe is under way.