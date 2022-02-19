Two children mowed down by pick-up van

February 19, 2022 01:30 IST

Driver arrested for negligence and rash driving

Two children, aged four and seven, were killed when a pick-up van ran over them in south west Delhi’s Sagarpur on Thursday morning, police said, adding that the driver has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Gaurav Sharma said that the victims have been identified as Subhan, 4, and Savitri, 7, both neighbours and residents of Nasirpur.

Subhan’s father Kadar Ali said he runs an apparel shop close to his residence and Subhan was playing near a park outside the shop when the incident took place. “I usually go to the shop around 8 a.m. and he comes with his mother around 9.30 a.m. He and a girl from our neighbourhood were playing when a car reversed at a high speed and hit them. The driver stopped, got out of the van and took them to the hospital but they didn’t survive,” he said.

Police said they received information from the hospital regarding death of two children. “It was revealed that the children were declared brought dead. It was further revealed that the driver identified as Ved Prakash was reversing the pick-up rashly and in a negligent manner and the children playing on the street came under the wheels,” a senior police officer said.

Mr. Kadar said that the incident happened right in front of him and the offending vehicle was at a very high speed. “The man seemed drunk,” he said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the driver. Further investigation is under way, they said.