ADVERTISEMENT

Two children killed, another injured in wall collapse in Delhi

November 25, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Two children were killed and another was reported injured after a wall collapsed at a vacant plot in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur, the police said on Friday. “Upon receiving information about the incident around 6.30 pm, a police team was rushed to the spot and found that the children had been rushed to different hospitals,” a senior officer said. While eight-year-old Ishaan was reportedly rushed to Al-Shifa Hospital in Jamia Nagar, where he was declared dead on arrival, five-year-old Hamza was declared dead on arrival at AIIMS. “We have not received any information about the whereabouts of the third injured child, six-year-old Roshni,” DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US