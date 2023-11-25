HamberMenu
Two children killed, another injured in wall collapse in Delhi

November 25, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Two children were killed and another was reported injured after a wall collapsed at a vacant plot in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur, the police said on Friday. “Upon receiving information about the incident around 6.30 pm, a police team was rushed to the spot and found that the children had been rushed to different hospitals,” a senior officer said. While eight-year-old Ishaan was reportedly rushed to Al-Shifa Hospital in Jamia Nagar, where he was declared dead on arrival, five-year-old Hamza was declared dead on arrival at AIIMS. “We have not received any information about the whereabouts of the third injured child, six-year-old Roshni,” DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said.

