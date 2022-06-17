Two children dead, nine hurt in car crash at Lodhi Road flyover

Businessman driving luxury car held

A 27-year-old Noida-based businessman has been arrested for allegedly ramming his luxury car into a hatchback, which flipped and landed on people sleeping under the Lodhi Road flyover. Two children were killed and eight persons injured in the incident, police officers said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Narang, a resident of Nirman Vihar, who runs a garment manufacturing business in Noida.

DCP (South East) Esha Pandey said they received a PCR call on June 10 at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station about a few persons sustaining injuries in an accident near Lodhi Road flyover.

Victims were siblings

The police rushed to the spot and moved 11 injured persons, including the hatchback driver, to AIIMS Trauma Centre where two of the victims were declared brought dead, the DCP said, adding that the deceased were identified as Roshni, 6, and her brother Amir, 10.

In his statement to the police, the hatchback’s driver, Yatin Kumar Sharma, said around 4.30 a.m., when he was on his way from Samrat Hotel in Chanakyapuri to Suryaa Hotel in New Friends Colony through Lodhi Road, a black car crashed into his vehicle, due to which it flipped and landed on people sleeping on the footpath under the flyover. Mr. Sharma added that the luxury car was being driven rashly.

The accused driver fled the spot after the incident, the police said.

Tracing the accused

The Hazrat Nizamuddin police station registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 302 A (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. After the FIR was lodged, the police began scanning the CCTV footage from the accident spot.

Ms. Pandey said her team analysed footage of around 70 CCTV cameras installed on that particular road and spotted a black sedan taking a turn towards Mathura Road and going towards Ashram.

After analysing the vehicle’s number plate, the team reached Sahil and arrested him from his residence, the police said, adding that the car has been seized.

During interrogation, Sahil confessed that he along with his uncle — the car’s owner — were returning from the IGI airport when he tried “testing the speed of the car” and hit the vehicle ahead, the police said.