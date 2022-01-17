Two cheats arrested for running fake loan racket

New Delhi

17 January 2022 01:14 IST

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of offering them various types of loans, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Jitendra Singh and Geeta Chauhan, were part of a larger gang. They cheated people on the pretext of providing all types of loans, such as personal, housing and business. The fraudsters charged processing fees in lieu of sanctioning the loan.

“They took ₹13.50 lakh from a person on the pretext of providing a business loan of ₹45 lakh for his friend,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said.

According to the complainant Pankaj Kumar, he came across a commercial on Google last year that claimed of providing loans with low processing fees.

He called up the contact number and spoke with one Sumit Kumar who assured Pankaj that he would help him secure a business loan of ₹45 lakh after he provides a processing fee of ₹45,000. Pankaj paid the fees after which Sumit sent him a photo of a cheque of ₹45 lakh to assure him of receiving the loan amount, police said.

However, Sumit then told Pankaj that there were some issues in transferring the amount to his account and that he should transfer ₹13.5 lakh to his account to ensure smooth transaction. After Pankaj sent him ₹13.5 lakh, Sumit stopped taking his calls and went incommunicado, the ACP said, adding that the accused used fake names to cheat victims.