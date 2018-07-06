Delhi

Two charged under MCOCA held

They are involved in more than 20 cases of robbery and theft: police

Two persons charged under Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MOCOCA) and robbery cases were arrested on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

Kale gang members

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar said that the accused have been identified as Parveen (32), a resident of Sonia Vihar, and Radhey Shyam (32), a resident of Loni, both members of Kale gang.

The police said that the accused were wanted in a MCOCA case in Shahdara and other robberies in north-east Delhi. They had been evading arrest for a few years.

“The police got a tip-off that the accused would come to Nand Nagri after which a trap was laid and they were arrested,” said Mr. Kumar.

During interrogation, the accused said that they were associates of gangster Nadeem alias Kale.

“They are involved in more than 20 cases of robbery and theft. They were booked under MCOCA Act and later declared proclaimed offenders,” the officer said.

