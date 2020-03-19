Two caught red-handed while robbing phone

NEW DELHI

19 March 2020

Victim sustained gunshot injuries

Two men were caught red-handed while they were allegedly robbing a man of his phone, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Imran alias Model, a resident of New Mustafabad, and Imran, a resident of Nehru Vihar, they said.

On Tuesday, police got information that a man suffered gunshot injury in Yamuna Vihar. By the time a police team reached the spot, assistant sub-inspector Ravinder had caught one of the accused. The other was caught by the man who was being robbed, police said.

A pistol and three live cartridges were seized from them, said the police.

In his statement, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravinder said that when he was returning home after meeting a relative, he saw three persons entangling each other. Suddenly, he heard two rounds of firing following which one of them shouted for help. Ravinder stopped his bike and caught Model. The other accused was nabbed by the victim on the spot, they said.

The victim sustained gunshot injury near his abdomen.

A case under relevant Sections was registered at Bhajanpura police station and the accused were arrested, they added.