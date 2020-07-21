Two brothers held for trying to extort ₹2 crore

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort ₹2 crore from a man as they were facing huge financial losses due to the lockdown in Dwarka’s Bindapur, the police said on Monday.
DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the accused — Ravinder and Devender — both from Uday Vihar, have been arrested.
The police said the 40-year-old victim — who runs a factory manufacturing electrical items in Haryana— was known to Ravinder. He reported the matter to police on July 14 alleging that he started receiving extortion calls from a man called Bhakhtawar and demanded a ransom of ₹2 crores from him.
During investigation, with the help of technical surveillance, the police traced the two accused. “During interrogation, Ravinder said both he and his brother [who has a separate buisness] suffered huge financial losses during the lockdown period. So, they took cues from crime series and hatched the plan to make quick money,” said the DCP.
The officer added that to execute their plan, the duo bought a new SIM card to make the calls.
The mobile phones used in crime have been recovered from them, the police added.
