Two brothers held for kidnapping minor girl

They hatched plan to clear their debt

A 26-year-old man along with his younger brother was arrested for kidnapping a three-year-girl for ransom in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, the police said on Monday. The child was safely rescued and handed over to her family, the police said.

In a bid to make quick money to clear their debt, the accused identified as Parveen and his brother Rohit (22), hatched a conspiracy.

Girl missing

A probe was initiated into the matter after the child’s father approached them on September 4 with a complaint that his daughter had gone missing. A team of 40 police personnel was tasked to scan CCTV footage and a massive search operation was launched, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A. Koan.

“Around 11.30 p.m., we received an information that the missing girl was spotted in Paschim Vihar West,” he said.

Based on the Intelligence collected, both the accused were arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime and clothes worn by the girl were recovered from their house at Nihal Vihar, the DCP said.

Tried to mislead

The brothers confessed to their crime and stated that Rohit had undergone some operation during the recent past in which a huge amount was spent. They had borrowed the said amount and needed money to clear the debt, he said. They hatched a plan to kidnap a child for ransom. When they noticed the girl playing alone in the street, they abducted her and first went to their house where they changed her attire to mislead her identification. Later, they went in search of some secret place to hide the girl, the DCP said.

The officer said that one of the accused was constantly keeping an eye on the activities of family members of the victim. But, when they came to know that the matter had been reported to the police, they abandoned the girl and tried to escape but were caught.