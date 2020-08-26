Two brothers found dead in their shop

NEW DELHI

26 August 2020 23:18 IST

A note recovered from the spot cites financial crisis

Two brothers, owners of a jewellery shop, were found dead at their store in central Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, the police said on Wednesday.

The brothers lived with their family in Bazar Sitaram area, the police said.

A note recovered from the spot cited financial crisis as the reason for taking the step, the police said.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary.

The bodies were found on the third floor of the jewellery shop. Their father was present on the first floor of the building at the time of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Locals, however, alleged that the brothers were being harassed by money lenders as they had taken out several loans. Due to financial crisis owing to the lockdown, they were unable to repay the loans. The duo were also allegedly thrashed by money lenders, said locals.

The police, however, said they are verifying the allegations and said the two brothers have not named anyone in the note. “We are recording statements of the family members and the matter is being investigated,” the officer said.

Suicide prevention helpline:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)