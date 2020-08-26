Two brothers found dead in their shop

Two brothers, owners of a jewellery shop, were found dead at their store in central Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, the police said on Wednesday.
The brothers lived with their family in Bazar Sitaram area, the police said.
A note recovered from the spot cited financial crisis as the reason for taking the step, the police said.
The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary.
The bodies were found on the third floor of the jewellery shop. Their father was present on the first floor of the building at the time of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said.
Locals, however, alleged that the brothers were being harassed by money lenders as they had taken out several loans. Due to financial crisis owing to the lockdown, they were unable to repay the loans. The duo were also allegedly thrashed by money lenders, said locals.
The police, however, said they are verifying the allegations and said the two brothers have not named anyone in the note. “We are recording statements of the family members and the matter is being investigated,” the officer said.
Suicide prevention helpline:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath