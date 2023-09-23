HamberMenu
Two brothers arrested in Delhi’s Welcome for raping minor girl

The accused, Jahid, 22, and Jubair, 24, are autorickshaw drivers by profession, the DCP (North East) said

September 23, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two men have been arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in north-east Delhi’s Welcome and threatening to spread the video of the act on social media, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said the accused have been identified as brothers Jahid, 22, and Jubair, 24, both residents of Nand Nagri and auto drivers by profession.

A case has been filed at the Welcome police station under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 34 (common intention) as well as provisions of the POCSO Act, based on the girl’s complaint, he said.

According to an officer, the minor told the police that she and Jahid got acquainted as he used to frequent her family’s shop and the two soon became friends.

Earlier this year, in February, Jahid sexually assaulted her, recorded the act on camera, and threatened to spread the video on social media, the complainant alleged.

Later, Jubair came to know of the assault and he also raped her after making a similar threat.

