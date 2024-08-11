Two boys drown in waterlogged area in Rohini; accident site comes directly under AAP govt.’s purview, says L-G office

Two boys drowned in a pool of rainwater at a vacant plot opposite the Rani Khera bus depot in Rohini’s Prem Nagar, said the police on Saturday.

The police were informed about the incident at 8.20 p.m. on Friday after the boys — Uday, 15, and Mayank, 17 — were declared dead on arrival by doctors at a hospital.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that the boys had gone to take a bath at the vacant plot where rainwater had accumulated following showers, said DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

The Delhi Development Authority in a statement said the land belonged to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) since 2007.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s office attacked the Delhi government, holding it responsible for the deaths as the DSIIDC comes directly under its purview. “The land at Rani Khera was approved by the Centre for the development of a non-polluting industrial area in 2013. All that the AAP government has done in the past 10 years is fence the area and create craters there for hapless Delhiites,” read the statement.

AAP hit back at the L-G, saying he had claimed credit for DSIIDC land projects in the past, but was now avoiding responsibility for the accident. “We have exposed the L-G for holding direct meetings with DSIIDC, bypassing the elected government. If the L-G enjoys the powers, he should also bear the responsibilities,” the party said in a statement.

