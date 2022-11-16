Two BJP leaders file nominations from same ward

November 16, 2022 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi BJP leaders remain mum on the matter, say ‘senior leaders handling it’

Mehul Malpani

Election material for the upcoming MCD elections at BJP party office on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi BJP unit had to deal with a confusing situation on Tuesday after it found out that two persons had filed nominations on the party’s symbol from Chandni Chowk ward for the upcoming civic body polls.

The party gave ticket to former councillor Ravinder Kumar ‘Kaptan’ in the first list of candidates released on Saturday, State unit leaders said.

“However, we found out today [on Tuesday] that local party leader Hariom Gupta had also filed his nomination using the party symbol,” said a senior leader.

Mr. Kumar said that he had informed the party about the matter as soon as he found out. “The party has filed a complaint with the State Election Commission. I have been instructed to focus on campaigning and party leaders will take care of this issue,” he said .

A source in Delhi BJP said, “It was possible that Hariom Gupta had arranged a symbol somehow as the party prints some extra symbols in case some get damaged.” The source added that the nomination of one person might be cancelled during the scrutiny on Wednesday.

Mr. Gupta, who is former Chandni Chowk councillor Sulekha Gupta’s husband, said he had only followed “State unit president Adesh Gupta’s directions”.

“Adesh Gupta ji had called me and told me to file the nomination. He said the party was changing the candidate on the seat,” Mr. Gupta said, adding that he will follow the party’s orders for the future course of action.

When contacted, Mr. Adesh Gupta’s office refused to comment on the matter. Some State unit functionaries did not wish to be quoted on the issue and said they did not have “adequate information” with them as “the senior leaders were handling it”.

A senior official at the State Election Commission (SEC) Delhi said that the Delhi BJP has a filed a complaint in connection to the matter. “The concerned returning officer will decide on this development based on merits,” said the senior SEC official.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj took on the BJP saying that the party had crossed all limits of “forgery”. “Two former BJP councillors have filed nominations from the same ward and claim that they are official candidates,” he said in a tweet in Hindi, asking, “How did such people become councillors from the BJP?”

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission said that a total of 2,585 nominations by 2,021 candidates were received by the Returning Officers for the election in 250 municipal wards of the city. Apart from the major and small political parties, 507 independent nominations were also received, it said.

