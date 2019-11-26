Two Bills to be introduced next week

The Delhi government on Monday said that it will introduce two Bills — Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill 2019 and Delhi Sports University Bill 2019 — in the upcoming two-day Assembly session scheduled for December 2 and 3.

Both the Bills have already been approved by the Delhi cabinet.

In first week of October, the cabinet had approved the Delhi Sports University Bill 2019 to set up “India’s first” sports university in Delhi, which will offer graduation, postgraduation and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, and hockey, among other sports. Making the announcement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the university will come up in 90 acres of land in Mundka and there will also be sports schools.

Later in October, the Cabinet approved the proposal to start a Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurial University as the government found that many students come out of the formal education system with a B.A., B.Sc. or M.A. degree and do not find jobs.