Two beaten to death by mob in Azadpur Mandi

NEW DELHI

10 March 2021 01:38 IST

In bid to destroy evidence, one body was stuffed in bag: DCP

Two men were beaten to death by a mob in north Delhi’s Azadpur Sabzi Mandi on Tuesday over suspicion of theft, the police said, adding that one of the victims was found stuffed inside a jute bag. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Usha Rangnani.

The police received information regarding the incident at 7.30 a.m.

“A police team rushed to the mandi where two persons: Lokesh, 24, and Bhaiya, 24, were found injured. Both of them lived in nearby areas. One of them was found stuffed inside a jute bag,” said the DCP.

The victims were declared brought dead at BJRM hospital. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, the police said.

The DCP added that after scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the area, and with the help of local intelligence, they arrested Rakesh and Sunil Pandey. Both work on the Azadpur Mandi premises.

A relative of Lokesh said they rushed to the mandi after getting a call from an unknown person about the incident. His family alleged that a man was about to dump a jute bag, with Lokesh’s body stuffed inside, claiming it was garbage.

“We nabbed one of the suspects and handed him over to the police. Lokesh is survived by his wife and one-year-old child. He was killed for no reason and the police is not telling us anything about his murder,” said the family member.

An FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered at Mahindra Park police station and a detailed probe has been ordered. Lokesh was put inside the bag to destroy evidence, the DCP added.

FIR against victims

“We are finding out if there were any FIRs registered against the victims or if they hold any criminal records. We have also registered two separate FIRs under the IPC section of theft against the victims on the complaint of the arrested persons,” the senior police officer added.