Two battery thieves held in city, case filed

Two persons have been arrested for stealing batteries from shops in Rohini and Outer Delhi, a police officer said on Thursday.

DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey said that the arrested persons have been identified as Rahul (26) a resident of Budh Vihar and Abid Malik (23) a resident of Mustafabad. They are members of a gang of burglars which steals batteries to further sell them at their own shop in Delhi’s Mustafabad.

