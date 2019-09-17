Two auto drivers hit by speeding car, die

Two autorickshaw drivers were killed after a speeding car rammed their vehicles in north Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on Monday, the police said.

The victims — Sanjay Sareen (40) and Jaikishan Gupta (36) — were sitting inside their autorickshaws when the incident happened, they said.

During investigation, it was found that the car was driven by 23-year-old Mohit from Bhairon Enclave in Palam.

He was returning home from Murthal after having dinner with his friends at that time. When they reached near Swaroop Nagar bus stand, G.T. Karnal Road, around 1.40 a.m., the car hit the autorickshaws.

The drivers seated inside were waiting for passengers at the bus stand, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma. Both the injured were rushed to BJRM Hospital and referred to the LNJP Hospital from there. Around 8.30 a.m. on Monday, both the drivers succumbed to injuries during treatment, Mr. Sharma said.

A case under relevant IPC sections was registered at the Swaroop Nagar police station and Mr. Mohit was apprehended, the police said.

Gupta was the sole breadwinner of his family of five. “He had been driving autorickshaw for the past 15 years and used to live in Swaroop Nagar in rented accommodation with his wife and three children,” said Radha Krishna Gupta, the victim’s elder brother.

“Four men were injured in the incident. Two of them were discharged from the hospital after treatment. Other auto drivers informed me about the incident as I live near the accident spot,” said Sagar Mishra, Gupta’s relative.

“I spoke to Sareen in the morning and he said everything happened in just a fraction of a second. Jaikishan hailed from Kannauj in U.P. We have donated his eyes,” Mr. Mishra said.

Blood report awaited

The police are awaiting Mr. Mohit’s blood report, which would ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol.