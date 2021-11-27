Two auto drivers held for rape in separate incidents

NEW DELHI

27 November 2021

One of the victims is a minor: police

Two auto drivers were arrested for allegedly raping two women in separate incidents in south-east Delhi, the police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that the first incident was reported on the night of November 23. A 22-year-old woman was on her way home and waiting for an autorickshaw near Shaheen Bagh metro station when an auto driver came and offered to drop her.

The driver took her to a desolate place where he first thrashed her for resisting and then raped her before fleeing with her mobile phone, the police said, adding that the woman sustained injuries and was left on the roadside by the accused. She was spotted by locals and admitted to a hospital, the police said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered on charges of rape and robbery. During investigation, police scanned CCTV footage and details of auto drivers around the area. The accused identified as Vajid, a resident of Jasola, has been arrested, police said. The accused is married and has two daughters, a senior police officer said.

Another incident was reported from Govindpuri, where a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an auto driver. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Akub (57), a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, police said.

The incident was reported on November 24. The minor’s mother told police that the girl had gone to play with her friends and the accused allured her to come to his rented accommodation where he assaulted her.