Two ASIs die of COVID-19

Two Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspectors died due to COVID-19, taking the overall casualty figure due to the virus in the force to three, said officials on Sunday.

They said 52-year-old Vikram died at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday during treatment at the Army Base Hospital here while 54-year-old Shesh Mani Pandey passed away at the same facility on Saturday evening.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava tweeted: “Delhi Police family mourns the loss of 2 brave police officers in our fight against Corona pandemic despite best efforts to save them. We pay homage to ASIs Vikram and Shesh Mani Pandey and may their souls rest in peace. We are committed to providing all help to their families[sic].”

The officials said Vikramwas posted in Sultanpuri police station. He got unwell on May 25 and went to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where the doctor advised him one-week medical rest. Back at his residence in Kirari Suleman Nagar here, he started having difficulty in breathing next morning, said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police). He is survived by his wife and three sons aged 24,19 and 15, he added. A few other policemen from Sultanpuri police station were also tested positive for the virus but most of them have recovered, another official said.

On the other hand, Pandey worked with the Finger Print Bureau of the Crime Branch in Central Delhi. DCP (Central), Sanjay Bhatia, said the ASI was tested for the virus on May 26 at the Lady Hardinge Medical College after he complained of fever and cough. His result came positive on May 28, Mr . Bhatia said. Following his death, four officers from Crime Branch, who were said to be in “close contact” with him, have been sent for home quarantine. However, their test reports are awaited, the DCP said. Pandey is survived by his wife Madhuri and three children.

Mr. Shrivastava on Sunday interacted with all SHOs through videoconferencing and briefed them in detail about the circulars and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive steps against the virus.

Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said nearly 500 police personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far, out of which over 200 police personnel have recovered.