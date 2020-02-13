Two arrested with fake passports at IGI Airport

A Gujarat-based man and a woman were apprehended by the CISF at the IGI Airport here for allegedly using fake passports for travelling to Canada, officials said on Wednesday. Mehul K. Prajapati and Sonalben Patel, both residents of Gujarat’s Mehsana, were allegedly carrying passports in the name of Zahir Ahmed and Ayesha Bano Tippu.

They have been handed over to immigration authorities for further probe.