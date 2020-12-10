Two arrested with drugs worth ₹10 cr.

New Delhi

10 December 2020 01:05 IST

A 40-year-old foreign national, along with an Indian woman, was arrested at New Delhi railway station for allegedly carrying drug worth over ₹10 crore in international market, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Chima Vitalis, a resident of Nigerain, and Srimathi (25), who belongs to Tamilnadu, they said.

Amphetamine, weighing 10.5km, was meant to be supplied in Bengaluru, Karnataka, for the rave parties to be held on the eve of New Year, the police also said.

“On Tuesday, the police were patrolling on platforms number 4 and 5. At 8.45 p.m., Bengaluru Rajdhani express was stationed on platform number 4. An African national and a woman were boarding the train,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

Due to their suspicious movement, the police checked their bags. The bags were found to have small polythene containing white crystal material. Later, the material was checked and found to be Amphetamine, a psychotropic substance, they said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the Nigerian national had come to India eight years ago, the police said.

Four years ago, he went to Erode City in Tamilnadu, where he came in contact with the woman and they became friends. The recovered material was being taken to Bengaluru to be supplied in rave parties during New Year, the DCP said.