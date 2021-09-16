Two arrested in Trilochan Singh Wazir murder case

Accused sent to seven-day custody

Delhi Police has arrested two persons in connection with the murder of Jammu & Kashmir leader Trilochan Singh Wazir. He was found dead in a flat in west Delhi on September 9.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said that the accused has been identified as Rajender Chaudhary alias Raju Ganja, a driver by profession. Crime Branch made another arrest, the accused has been identified as Balbir Singh alias Billa. Both accused have been sent to seven-day police custody.

Police said that Raju was arrested from Jammu on Tuesday and is a classmate of one of the suspects Harpreet, who was associated with Wazir for over a year and claimed to be a journalist.

Sedative with food

During interrogation, police said, it has been revealed that Wazir was given a sedative with his food on September 3 by the suspects. Harpreet had allegedly booked a dummy ticket for Wazir to Canada for the intervening night of September 2 and 3 and when Wazir came to Delhi on September 2, he was informed that his flight had been delayed by a day, police said.

During Raju’s interrogation, it was revealed that in 1983, an incident of triple murder took place in Jammu, where one Kuldeep alias Pappi, maternal uncle of Harpreet, was killed. The accused used swords in that incident. Wazir was arrested in that incident and lodged in jail for around three and a half years. Harpreet allegedly wanted to avenge the death of his maternal uncle. He roped in Raju by assuring him a job and asked him to bring Wazir’s luggage by road from Jammu on September 3. The accused allegedly shot Wazir dead after giving him sedatives, the police said.

Police said that Billa initially worked with horticulture department in Jammu for seven years and started working as checker in truck union thereafter. He then worked with bus union in Jammu. Currently, he was unemployed. Wazir was the Chairman of the transport union for over three decades.

Investigation is under way and facts are being verified, police said.