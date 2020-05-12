Two arrested in gym trainer’s murder case

Two men were arrested from Punjab in connection with a gym trainer’s murder last year, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused — Vikas (27) and Rohit Sagar (30) — suspected sharpshooters of the infamous Kapil Sangean alias Nandu gang was held from Punjab on Monday, they said.

The victim — Mohit Mor — who had over 5.17 lakh followers on TikTok was killed on May 21, 2019.

The incident took place when Mohit went to meet his friend at a photostat shop in Najafgarh’s Dharmpura when three people on a motorcycle shot him at least 13 times before speeding off. The juvenile involved in the killing was nabbed last year. The police said the arrested men were wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and MCOCA. They added that a cash reward of ₹1,20,000 and ₹25,000 was declared on Vikas and Rohit’s arrest respectively.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said they received information on Monday that Vikas was hiding in Loh Garhh, Zirakpur, Punjab along with his associate Rohit. “A raid was conducted in the area and they were nabbed after a brief chase,” he said. On their instance, two sophisticated pistols along with five live cartridges was recovered from Delhi, he added.