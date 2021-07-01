Two arrested in Dwarka honour killing incident

NEW DELHI

Couple was shot at multiple times

Six days after a couple were shot at multiple times in an alleged case of honour killing, the woman’s cousin along with his friend has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Vicky and Ritik.

On the night of June 24, Vinay Dahiya and Kiran Dahiya were shot at multiple times at their rented accommodation in Ambarhai village. While Vinay died, Kiran is undergoing treatment.

The accused had conducted a reccee of the couple’s house, a day before.

The couple had eloped last year against the wishes of their families and got married in a court in Chandigarh.

Both the families were against their relationship because the two are from the same clan.