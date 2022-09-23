Two arrested in Delhi for duping people with fake investment offers

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 23, 2022 01:55 IST



Two men were arrested for duping people after sending them messages with fake links that promised attractive offers, the police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Puneet Kumar, 22, and Rohit Kumar, 26. 

According to the complainant, they received a message on social media regarding some “earn from home” opportunity from an unknown profile.

The accused projected themselves as e-commerce employees and asked the victim to register themselves and complete tasks to earn money. The complainant registered and was duped of ₹4,35,000, DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

With the help of technical assistance, the accused were nabbed. The accused revealed that they opened two bank accounts in the name of Balaji Technology, registered under the name of Rohit.

