Two arrested in connection with firing at sweets shop

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two sharpshooters associated with jailed gangsters, Deepak Boxer and Ankesh Lakra, for firing several rounds in front of a sweets shop in Nangloi, an officer said on Sunday.

Shots were fired at a car showroom, a hotel and a sweets shop in Delhi on Saturday. The police said that all the incidents were linked to extortion by high profile gangsters. Teams comprising of officials from the Special Cell, the Crime Branch and the local police have been formed to nab those responsible, the officer said.

“The arrested persons have been identified as Hari Om, 27, a resident of Rohini and Jatin, 21, a resident of Mundka. The two fired gunshots at the counter and an employee of the sweets shop and threw extortion slips, which had coloured photographs of gangsters Gogi and Kuldeep Fajja on one side and the names of Deepak Boxer and Ankesh Lakra on the other,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

The police have recovered a semi-automatic pistol, a country-made pistol and nine live bullets.