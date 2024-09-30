GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested in connection with firing at sweets shop

Published - September 30, 2024 01:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two sharpshooters associated with jailed gangsters, Deepak Boxer and Ankesh Lakra, for firing several rounds in front of a sweets shop in Nangloi, an officer said on Sunday.

Shots were fired at a car showroom, a hotel and a sweets shop in Delhi on Saturday. The police said that all the incidents were linked to extortion by high profile gangsters. Teams comprising of officials from the Special Cell, the Crime Branch and the local police have been formed to nab those responsible, the officer said.

“The arrested persons have been identified as Hari Om, 27, a resident of Rohini and Jatin, 21, a resident of Mundka. The two fired gunshots at the counter and an employee of the sweets shop and threw extortion slips, which had coloured photographs of gangsters Gogi and Kuldeep Fajja on one side and the names of Deepak Boxer and Ankesh Lakra on the other,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

The police have recovered a semi-automatic pistol, a country-made pistol and nine live bullets.

Published - September 30, 2024 01:04 am IST

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / crime / gangs & organised crime / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.