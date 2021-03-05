Two arrested in ₹10 lakh robbery case

Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in ₹10 lakh robbery in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on February 27 when complainant Rakesh from Mukherjee Nagar was working with his colleague Rahul Kumarat a shop in Hudson Lane here.

Rajesh went to collect a payment of ₹10 lakh from Karol Bagh and while returning to the shop, two persons on a motorcyble snatched the bag contaning the cash from him near Shakti Nagar. An FIR was registered in the matter at Roop Nagar police station.

During investigation, the details of the motorcycle seen in a CCTV was checked. It was found that the motorcycle was sold to one Lucky and he had registered a stolen report of the vehicle at Shakarpur police station on February 28.

During technical investigation of Lucky's mobile number, his location found in U.P. and also at the crime spot at the time of incident. It further revealed Lucky knew Rahul.

On March 1, Rahul was arrested and later sent to judicial custody. During further investigation,it revealed that Lucky has left for Guwahati and was arrested later.

During interrogation, Rahul said he was in contact with Lucky and they had decided to rob the cash and split amongst themselves.