Two arrested for threatening businessman in Bishnoi’s name

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi police arrested two persons for making extortion calls to a businessman in the name of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar.

The police said that the two arrested had threatened the businessman that unless he paid them ‘protection money’ his fate would be that of the slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The accused were identified as S. Singh, 29, and A.A. Khan, 24. The duo were residents of Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district.

DCP (Special Cell) KPS Malhotra said that the Punjab police on Sunday contacted the IFSO unit and sought help in tracing the persons wanted in a case registered at a police station in Ludhiana in Punjab. The case was registered by a businessman from Ludhiana who said he had been receiving threat calls since June 4.

The complainant said the callers identified themselves as Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and asked him to pay ₹10 lakhs. The police traced the location of the callers to Sector 22 in Gurugram, Haryana and arrested the callers.