Two arrested for supplying weapons

Two men were arrested for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to criminals based in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Insar Khan, 31, a resident of Baghpat in U.P. and Paras Chopra, 36, based in Haryana’s Karnal, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said, “We received information on August 4 that illegal arms are being supplied from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and a man was coming near India Gate to deliver a consignment to criminals. Our teams conducted raids and arrested Insar Khan”

An automatic pistol made in ordinance factory of Kolkata was recovered from him along with five live cartridges, he said.

During interrogation, Khan, told the police he is a government job employee and is working in Ministry of Labour and Employment here in New Delhi at a post of Junior Statistical Officer and supplying arms and weapons from U.P. to Delhi, he said.

Khan disclosed that he had collected pistols from one Deepak in Baghpat, who is involved in more than 15 criminal cases and bought automatic pistols from the gun houses on fake arm license, he added.

The police then conducted raid at Deepak’s house from where they recovered 14 live cartridges and one magazine of pistol.

On Khan’s instance, the owner of a gun house identified as Paras Chopra, a resident of Karnal in Haryana was also arrested.

The police said Chopra used to sell weapons made in ordinance factory to the criminals on fake arms license and did not maintain proper record of the arm buyers.